The king of pop is popping up in Atlanta this week

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film 'Michael.' (Lionsgate)
By Abby Jessen

Are you ready for “Michael” the movie? This Wednesday and Thursday, a Michael Jackson themed DJ will be roaming Atlanta with pop-up performances in preparation for the movie.

The movie hits theatres April 24th, but you can catch the DJ truck at the following locations:

Wednesday, April 15

  • Colony Square | 2:30–3:00 PM
  • Peachtree St (Midtown Strip) | 3:50–4:20 PM
  • The Works (Upper Westside) | 5:25–5:55 PM
  • Krog Street Market | 6:30–7:00 PM
  • Ponce City Market | 7:35–8:05 PM

Thursday, April 16

  • Centennial Olympic Park | 1:30–2:00 PM
  • Piedmont Park (Midtown Entrance) | 3:00–3:30 PM
  • Buckhead Village | 4:30–5:00 PM
  • The Battery Atlanta | 7:00–7:30 PM
more
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