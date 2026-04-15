The king of pop is popping up in Atlanta this week

Are you ready for “Michael” the movie? This Wednesday and Thursday, a Michael Jackson themed DJ will be roaming Atlanta with pop-up performances in preparation for the movie.

The movie hits theatres April 24th, but you can catch the DJ truck at the following locations:

Wednesday, April 15

Colony Square | 2:30–3:00 PM

Peachtree St (Midtown Strip) | 3:50–4:20 PM

The Works (Upper Westside) | 5:25–5:55 PM

Krog Street Market | 6:30–7:00 PM

Ponce City Market | 7:35–8:05 PM

Thursday, April 16