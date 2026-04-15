The king of pop is popping up in Atlanta this week

Are you ready for “Michael” the movie? This Wednesday and Thursday, a Michael Jackson themed DJ will be roaming Atlanta with pop-up performances in preparation for the movie.
The movie hits theatres April 24th, but you can catch the DJ truck at the following locations:
Wednesday, April 15
- Colony Square | 2:30–3:00 PM
- Peachtree St (Midtown Strip) | 3:50–4:20 PM
- The Works (Upper Westside) | 5:25–5:55 PM
- Krog Street Market | 6:30–7:00 PM
- Ponce City Market | 7:35–8:05 PM
Thursday, April 16
- Centennial Olympic Park | 1:30–2:00 PM
- Piedmont Park (Midtown Entrance) | 3:00–3:30 PM
- Buckhead Village | 4:30–5:00 PM
- The Battery Atlanta | 7:00–7:30 PM