Key & Peele nostalgia alert: Mr. Garvey just made a hilarious global return

Key & Peele nostalgia alert: Mr. Garvey just made a hilarious global return Soccer ball placed between the numbers 2026 on a football field inside a modern stadium, symbolizing the 2026 international tournament (onurdongel/Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

A-A-Ron goes global. Keegan-Michael Key is back as the iconic Mr. Garvey, and this time, the substitute teacher is tackling international soccer. In a hilarious new sketch, Mr. Garvey butchers a roster of world-class soccer stars with the same aggressive, over-the-top pronunciations that made the original Key & Peele bit a classic. If you’re ready for some World Cup-inspired chaos, you won’t want to miss this throwback.

@fifaworldcup Which one is your favourite? 🤣❤️ #FIFAWorldCup ♬ som original - FIFA World Cup
Chris Centore

Chris Centore

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