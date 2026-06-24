Key & Peele nostalgia alert: Mr. Garvey just made a hilarious global return

A-A-Ron goes global. Keegan-Michael Key is back as the iconic Mr. Garvey, and this time, the substitute teacher is tackling international soccer. In a hilarious new sketch, Mr. Garvey butchers a roster of world-class soccer stars with the same aggressive, over-the-top pronunciations that made the original Key & Peele bit a classic. If you’re ready for some World Cup-inspired chaos, you won’t want to miss this throwback.