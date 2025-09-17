Kara’s Chicken Lollipops

Kara gives you the recipe for a fun way to prepare chicken for dinner!

If you’re looking for a fun dinner idea, you should try my chicken lollipops! My family loves this fancy chicken leg & its super easy.

Ingredients

Chicken drumsticks with the skin on

Olive oil

Spices: I like to make my own little mix of garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, paprika, salt, and pepper.

Your favorite BBQ sauce

Step 1: Trim the bottom of the bone to create a flat base. This helps the drumstick stand upright.

Step 2: Use kitchen scissors or a sharp knife to cut the skin and tendons around the base of the drumstick. Pull the skin and cartilage off the small end of the drumstick.

Step 3: Push the meat down toward the thick end of the drumstick, creating a lollipop shape.

Step 4: Drizzle olive oil over the chicken lollipops and coat with salt and spices.

Step 5: Transfer the drumsticks to a rimmed pan lined with parchment paper. I have a countertop convection oven and use one of the grates to hold onto the knuckle of the bone lifting it off the paper, but you don’t need to go that route.

Step 6: Bake for 35-45 minutes at 400 degrees.

Step 7: Coat with your favorite sauce & put back in the oven for another 10 minutes.

Step 8: ENJOY!!!

I’d love to hear what you think if you give it a try!

~Kara