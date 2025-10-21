John Tesh brings back Roundball Rock magic on the Today Show

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: TV Personality John Tesh visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 06, 2020 in Universal City, California.
By Chris Centore

The NBA is returning to NBC and John Tesh took viewers straight back to the glory days of NBA on NBC when he performed his iconic “Roundball Rock” live on the Today Show. The 71-year-old composer brought all the nostalgic energy as the studio crowd clapped along to the beloved 1990s basketball theme. Fans flooded social media with praise, calling it “the national anthem of hoops” and “pure sports serotonin.” Even decades later, Tesh’s legendary tune still hits nothing but net.

Chris Centore

Chris Centore

