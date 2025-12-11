Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson reportedly back for 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark and Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.' (Murray Close/Getty Images)

The star-crossed lovers from District 12 are reportedly returning to Panem.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to appear as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping, according to a report from The InSneider.

Lionsgate did not initially respond to ABC Audio's request for confirmation and comment.

Lawrence and Hutcherson starred as the allies and lovers Katniss and Peeta in all four of the original Hunger Games films.

Joseph Zada leads this new film's star-studded cast as a young Haymitch Abernathy. The ensemble also includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss and Peeta.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

