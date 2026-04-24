Jason Aldean’s new album ‘Songs About Us’ is here! Listen to all 20 tracks here What is your favorite song off the album?

The wait is finally over. Jason Aldean’s new album Songs About Us is out now!

Jason Aldean is back with his 13th studio album, featuring the hits ‘How Far Does A Goodbye Go’ and ‘Don’t Tell On Me’. Jason has several guests appear on this album, including his wife, Brittany, Luke Bryan, and David Lee Murphy.

Jason Aldean's new album 'Songs About Us'

Listen to all 20 tracks off the album below and let us know what your favorite songs are by leaving a comment or by sending us your thoughts using the Open Mic feature on our smartphone app.

1 - Anytime Soon

2 - Drinking About You

3- Don’t Tell On Me

4 - How Far Does A Goodbye Go

5 - Songs About Us (ft. Luke Bryan)

6 - Good Thing Going

7 - She’s Why

8 - Backroads Of My Memory

9 - Dust On The Bottle (with David Lee Murphy)

10 - The High Road

11 - Easier Gone (ft. Brittany Aldean)

12 - Help You Remember

13 - Country Into Rock ‘n’ Roll

14 - What’s A Little Heartache

15 - One Last Look

16 - Fight A Fire

17 - Hard To Love You

18 - Little Hometown Left

19 - Her Favorite Color

20 - Lovin’ Me Too Long