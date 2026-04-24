Jason Aldean’s new album ‘Songs About Us’ is here! Listen to all 20 tracks here
What is your favorite song off the album?
ByJimmy Larrabee
The wait is finally over. Jason Aldean’s new album Songs About Us is out now!
Jason Aldean is back with his 13th studio album, featuring the hits ‘How Far Does A Goodbye Go’ and ‘Don’t Tell On Me’. Jason has several guests appear on this album, including his wife, Brittany, Luke Bryan, and David Lee Murphy.
Listen to all 20 tracks off the album below and let us know what your favorite songs are by leaving a comment or by sending us your thoughts using the Open Mic feature on our smartphone app.