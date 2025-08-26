‘It’s a Love Story’ - Could Selena Gomez be part of Taylor Swift’s wedding?

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards (Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images)
By Tory

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially “End Game” - announcing they are engaged.

Could this mean Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are planning their wedding together?

We know that Taylor Swift’s reaction to Selena Gomez’s engagement to Benny Blanco included Tay requesting to be a flower girl. Could Selena be part of Taylor’s wedding as a flower girl or even a bridesmaid? We’ll have to see.

This duo has been inseparable for years! Selena Gomez opened up a few weeks ago about their friendship. Click here to read more!

We’re over the moon for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! It’s a “Love Story” we can’t get enough of!

