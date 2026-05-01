It’s Cinco de Mayo!

High Street - Agave Bandido Cinco de Mayo Party
4P-10P
High Street- Dunwoody
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Agave Bandido block party at High Street! Enjoy festive live music, entertainment, photo ops, pop-up bars, and more on The Green and inside Agave Bandido.
Botica
11A-11P
1820 Peachtree Road
Live music, food & drink specials.
BarTaco Inman- Cinco de Mayo All Day Party!
12-Close
299 N.Highland Ave NE
Live Resident Dj La Bonita
Cinco de Mayo celebration -Plaza Las Americas
11A-8P
Lilburn
Cinco de Mayo party at The Mill on Etowah
4P-9P
Canton
Mechanical bull rides, live DJ, live music performance, salsa dancing, face painting and balloon animals for the kids.
New Realm Brewing Cinco de Mayo Rooftop Party
6P-10P
Eastside Beltline Trail