It’s Cinco de Mayo!

High Street - Agave Bandido Cinco de Mayo Party

4P-10P

High Street- Dunwoody

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Agave Bandido block party at High Street! Enjoy festive live music, entertainment, photo ops, pop-up bars, and more on The Green and inside Agave Bandido.

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Botica

11A-11P

1820 Peachtree Road

Live music, food & drink specials.

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BarTaco Inman- Cinco de Mayo All Day Party!

12-Close

299 N.Highland Ave NE

Live Resident Dj La Bonita

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Cinco de Mayo celebration -Plaza Las Americas

11A-8P

Lilburn

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Cinco de Mayo party at The Mill on Etowah

4P-9P

Canton

Mechanical bull rides, live DJ, live music performance, salsa dancing, face painting and balloon animals for the kids.

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New Realm Brewing Cinco de Mayo Rooftop Party

6P-10P

Eastside Beltline Trail

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