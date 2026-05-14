It may have been the perfect answer to the interview question we all dread

It may have been the perfect answer to the interview question we all dread The LinkedIn logo is being displayed on a smartphone with the LinkedIn profile page visible in the background, in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on June 3, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

We’ve all been there: the interview is going perfectly. You’ve nailed every question, shared insightful ideas, and built a genuine rapport with your potential employer. Then comes the inevitable “What is your greatest weakness?” While some of us have a practiced response ready to go, others are left searching for the right words.

Chris Centore

Chris Centore

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