It may have been the perfect answer to the interview question we all dread

We’ve all been there: the interview is going perfectly. You’ve nailed every question, shared insightful ideas, and built a genuine rapport with your potential employer. Then comes the inevitable “What is your greatest weakness?” While some of us have a practiced response ready to go, others are left searching for the right words.
😂🍪 This dude just walked out of a job interview and immediately recorded this in his car.— DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) May 12, 2026
He knew the “biggest weakness” question was coming… brain completely short-circuited… and instead of the safe “I care too much” answer, he hit them with:
“Oreos. I’ll eat ‘em until the… pic.twitter.com/oeiNZjq71g