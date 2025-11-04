The internet’s newest sports trend… kids losing their minds when teams score 67 points

It may be the most random social media trend ever, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, it seems to be growing! From high school gyms to college arenas, kids are absolutely losing their minds every time a team hits its 67th point.
Social media is packed with videos showing student sections going crazy like their team just won a championship… except it’s the middle of the third quarter and the scoreboard just rolled to “67.”
No one really knows how it started, but the internet seems to agree it’s some kind of TikTok inside joke that spiraled out of control. Some say “67” is just the perfect random number. Not too high, not too low, that’s somehow hilarious to yell.
Whatever the reason, if your team’s sitting at 66 points this season… get your phone ready. The next bucket’s going viral!
@uncwbb just hit 67 points… pic.twitter.com/hJHWCw1Zi6— Shelby Swanson (@shelbymswanson) November 3, 2025
Iowa State gets to 67 points on school field trip trip day#CBB #CollegeBasketball— C. Joseph Lowe (@1647NatlChamps) November 3, 2025
Video: @im4iast8 pic.twitter.com/g88NcZHboM