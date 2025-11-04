The internet’s newest sports trend… kids losing their minds when teams score 67 points

SPRINGFIELD, MA - JANUARY 20: Cameron Boozer of Christopher Columbus (12) during the Spalding Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between Columbus and Perry on January 20, 2025 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It may be the most random social media trend ever, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, it seems to be growing! From high school gyms to college arenas, kids are absolutely losing their minds every time a team hits its 67th point.

Social media is packed with videos showing student sections going crazy like their team just won a championship… except it’s the middle of the third quarter and the scoreboard just rolled to “67.”

No one really knows how it started, but the internet seems to agree it’s some kind of TikTok inside joke that spiraled out of control. Some say “67” is just the perfect random number. Not too high, not too low, that’s somehow hilarious to yell.

Whatever the reason, if your team’s sitting at 66 points this season… get your phone ready. The next bucket’s going viral!