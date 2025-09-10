Hugh Jackman trades Wolverine claws for Neil Diamond sparkle in Song Sung Blue

If you’re a fan of Neil Diamond, you’re going to love this! Song Sung Blue is a spirited, heartwarming musical drama directed and written by Craig Brewer, inspired by Greg Kohs’s 2008 documentary of the same name and the film follows the true story of Milwaukee’s Mike and Claire Sardina (played by Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson) a pair of down-on-their-luck musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder. The first trailer showcases Jackman’s dramatic transformation, complete with long hair and sideburn. It also features the couple belting out Diamond classics like “Cherry, Cherry” and “Sweet Caroline.”

Song Sung Blue opens in theaters nationwide on Christmas Eve.