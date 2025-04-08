How to get tickets to The Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: A detailed photograph of a member's Green Jacket badge during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

It’s Master week in Georgia. Every year, golf fans converge on Augusta National to eat great food, buy the coveted merch, and of course, watch the iconic golf tournament.

The Masters is one of the few events nowadays where you can’t find tickets on the resale market AT ALL. In fact, if you sell your tickets, you could get in big trouble, and the tickets could be voided.

So how do you get tickets?

Each year, just like when you’re looking for Savannah Bananas tickets, there is a lottery you can enter to buy tickets. This year, the pool is open from June 1st through 20th.

Starting June 1st, you can enter the lottery here.

I’ve never won the lottery before, so if you’re lucky enough to get tickets, I’m happy to tag along with you for the 2026 Masters!