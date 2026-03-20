The hottest item in baseball isn’t a bat, it’s an espresso machine

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 07: Kyle Teel #3 of Team Italy reacts after hitting a single in the fifth inning against Team Brazil during the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Daikin Park on March 07, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

An unlikely star stole the show during the World Baseball Classic, and it wasn’t a player. Team Italy’s dugout espresso machine became a viral sensation as players swapped traditional high-fives for caffeine hits to celebrate home runs. Led by slugger Vinnie Pasquantino, this ritual blended Italian heritage with the “Big Leagues” in a way that captivated fans worldwide, turning a simple kitchen appliance into a tournament icon.

Now, that piece of dugout history is heading to the auction block. Giving fans a chance to own a literal “shot” of Italy’s memorable run, the machine represents the power of authentic tradition to capture global attention. It serves as a reminder that sometimes the most unforgettable highlights aren’t the plays on the field, but the unique stories brewing on the sidelines. If you ‘re interested in owning this piece of history you can bid here.