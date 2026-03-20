The hottest item in baseball isn’t a bat, it’s an espresso machine

An unlikely star stole the show during the World Baseball Classic, and it wasn’t a player. Team Italy’s dugout espresso machine became a viral sensation as players swapped traditional high-fives for caffeine hits to celebrate home runs. Led by slugger Vinnie Pasquantino, this ritual blended Italian heritage with the “Big Leagues” in a way that captivated fans worldwide, turning a simple kitchen appliance into a tournament icon.
Now, that piece of dugout history is heading to the auction block. Giving fans a chance to own a literal “shot” of Italy’s memorable run, the machine represents the power of authentic tradition to capture global attention. It serves as a reminder that sometimes the most unforgettable highlights aren’t the plays on the field, but the unique stories brewing on the sidelines. If you ‘re interested in owning this piece of history you can bid here.