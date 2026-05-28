Horse groom tests stirrups, instantly regrets it on live TV

Live from the UK’s Redcar Racecourse, we finally have absolute proof that horses do not care about your live television broadcast, your feelings, or the laws of gravity.

Meet 25-year-old Chloe Briody, a head groom who was minding her own business doing a routine stirrup check on a three-year-old racehorse named Kameko Fever. Unfortunately for Chloe, Kameko Fever decided its true passion was launching humans into low-Earth orbit.

The horse delivered a textbook, high-velocity kick that sent Chloe flying on live TV, instantly securing her a spot in the Accidental Astronaut Hall of Fame.

There is good news, Chloe apparently has the bone density of Wolverine. She walked away with nothing but bruises, and her trainer says, “she’ll be back soon.”