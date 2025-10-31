Hero mom rushes in as school bus full of kids catches fire

Hero mom rushes in as school bus full of kids catches fire Pacific Palisades, CA - September 30: A school bus passes by Marquez Charter Elementary on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)
By Chris Centore

It was a typical Thursday morning in East Bethel, MN that turned terrifying when a school bus packed with children suddenly caught fire. Within moments, the blaze grew into a roaring inferno, with thick black smoke pouring into the air and tires exploding from the heat.

As the chaos unfolded a doorbell cam caught a quick-thinking mom jump into action, sprinting to the bus and helping the driver usher every student to safety. Moments after the last child stepped off, the bus was fully engulfed.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, but witnesses say the fire’s intensity was shocking. Photos show nothing left but a burned-out shell of the bus—proof of how close this came to tragedy.

more
Chris Centore

Chris Centore

Weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on B98.5

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!