Hero mom rushes in as school bus full of kids catches fire

It was a typical Thursday morning in East Bethel, MN that turned terrifying when a school bus packed with children suddenly caught fire. Within moments, the blaze grew into a roaring inferno, with thick black smoke pouring into the air and tires exploding from the heat.

As the chaos unfolded a doorbell cam caught a quick-thinking mom jump into action, sprinting to the bus and helping the driver usher every student to safety. Moments after the last child stepped off, the bus was fully engulfed.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, but witnesses say the fire’s intensity was shocking. Photos show nothing left but a burned-out shell of the bus—proof of how close this came to tragedy.