Hero dad leaps off cruise ship to save daughter in daring ocean rescue
By Chris Centore

What a wild and terrifying turn of events for a family vacationing aboard Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream. After his daughter fell overboard a father jumped into the ocean to save her. The crew was able to respond quickly, and both were rescued within minutes.

