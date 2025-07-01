Hero dad leaps off cruise ship to save daughter in daring ocean rescue

What a wild and terrifying turn of events for a family vacationing aboard Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream. After his daughter fell overboard a father jumped into the ocean to save her. The crew was able to respond quickly, and both were rescued within minutes.
NEW: Father jumps overboard to save his 5-year-old daughter, who fell off a Disney cruise ship from the 4th deck into the ocean.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 30, 2025
The ship was heading back to South Florida when the intense rescue was made.
