Here are the most annoying office jargon phrases

By Abby Jessen

Is there a phrase that annoys you at work? Glassdoor polled its community to determine which office jargon phrase was truly the worst! My personal least favorite is “bandwidth,” but we’ve all heard things like “pivot,” “we’re a family,” and even “quiet quitting” in various corporate settings.

I hadn’t even heard of the top two that won the survey, but we’ve all definitely heard of number three! Comment your least favorite below.

The Worst Workplace Jargon

  1. “We’re building the plane as we fly it”
  2. “Let’s double click on that”
  3. “Let me circle back with you”

You can find Glassdoor’s poll here.

