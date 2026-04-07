Here are the deals you’ll see during Chamblee Restaurant Week

Chamblee Restaurant Week is coming! You can expect deals from participating restaurants from Sunday, April 12th to Saturday, April 18th.

The following restaurants will be a part of it.

57th Fighter Group The Alden Antiguo Lobo Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Bangkok Street Food Brews & Hops The Bronx Bagel Buggy Chamblee & Vine Downwind Restaurant Frosty Caboose Gus’s Fried Chicken Himalayas Hopstix Laylo Cafe The Mad Italian Moondog Oaxaca ATL Pig-N-Chik Playa Bowls Ponko Chicken SabaRaba’s Souper Jenny Vintage Pizza Wa’Haka Won Kitchen

More details can be found at chambleerestaurantweek.net.