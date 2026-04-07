Here are the deals you’ll see during Chamblee Restaurant Week

Chamblee Restaurant Week is coming! You can expect deals from participating restaurants from Sunday, April 12th to Saturday, April 18th.
The following restaurants will be a part of it.
- 57th Fighter Group
- The Alden
- Antiguo Lobo
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
- Bangkok Street Food
- Brews & Hops
- The Bronx Bagel Buggy
- Chamblee & Vine
- Downwind Restaurant
- Frosty Caboose
- Gus’s Fried Chicken
- Himalayas
- Hopstix
- Laylo Cafe
- The Mad Italian
- Moondog
- Oaxaca ATL
- Pig-N-Chik
- Playa Bowls
- Ponko Chicken
- SabaRaba’s
- Souper Jenny
- Vintage Pizza
- Wa’Haka
- Won Kitchen
More details can be found at chambleerestaurantweek.net.