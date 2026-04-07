Here are the deals you’ll see during Chamblee Restaurant Week

Bad Daddy's Burger
By Abby Jessen

Chamblee Restaurant Week is coming! You can expect deals from participating restaurants from Sunday, April 12th to Saturday, April 18th.

The following restaurants will be a part of it.

  1. 57th Fighter Group
  2. The Alden
  3. Antiguo Lobo
  4. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
  5. Bangkok Street Food
  6. Brews & Hops
  7. The Bronx Bagel Buggy
  8. Chamblee & Vine
  9. Downwind Restaurant
  10. Frosty Caboose
  11. Gus’s Fried Chicken
  12. Himalayas
  13. Hopstix
  14. Laylo Cafe
  15. The Mad Italian
  16. Moondog
  17. Oaxaca ATL
  18. Pig-N-Chik
  19. Playa Bowls
  20. Ponko Chicken
  21. SabaRaba’s
  22. Souper Jenny
  23. Vintage Pizza
  24. Wa’Haka
  25. Won Kitchen

More details can be found at chambleerestaurantweek.net.

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