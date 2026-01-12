'Heated Rivalry' author announces new Shane and Ilya book, 'Unrivaled'

(L-R) Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in 'Heated Rivalry' on HBO Max (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

(SPOILER ALERT) You won't have to leave the cottage anytime soon. Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid has announced that the seventh book in her Game Changers hockey romance series is coming this fall.

The book, titled Unrivaled, will be the third book focusing on Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov — the characters played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in the popular Heated Rivalry TV adaptation on HBO Max.

Unrivaled picks up where Heated Rivalry's sequel The Long Game left off, with — spoiler alert — Shane and Ilya playing on the same hockey team as a married couple. According to the book's description, they'll have to face growing backlash to their relationship now that they've gone public.

Unrivaled is available for preorder now and is set for a Sept. 29 release.

Meanwhile, the show's stars continue to rise. Williams and Storrie presented at the Golden Globes Sunday night; Storrie is booked for appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday and the Today show on Wednesday.

Heated Rivalry has been picked up for a second season, which will follow the events of The Long Game.

