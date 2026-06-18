Harry Styles amazes crowd with cover of “Bridge Over Troubled Water”

Harry Styles left audiences awestruck at the 2026 Meltdown Festival during his highly anticipated orchestral concert. Backed by the Jules Buckley Orchestra, Styles brought the house down with a soaring, emotionally charged cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s classic anthem, “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The ultimate highlight of the evening came during the song’s grand finale, where he delivered a jaw-dropping, powerful high note that stunned the festival crowd and has gone viral online, cementing the performance as an unforgettable milestone in his live repertoire.