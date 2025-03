Netflix just announced their newest reality competition series based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie & the Chocolate Factory. While details are spotty, they do say that for the first time ever a few lucky people will get the chance to step inside the retro- futuristic world of Willy Wonka. It’s unclear how contestants will get a golden ticket, but casting is now open!

You can apply to become a contestant here and get more info about the show here...