'God of War' video game creator calls first look of TV series 'bad in so many ways'

Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus on the set of 'God of War.' (Leah Gallo/Prime Video)

The creator of the God of War video game is making his thoughts on the upcoming TV series adaptation known.

David Jaffe, who is the game designer and director of the Playstation video game franchise, recently shared a YouTube video criticizing the first-look photo Prime Video released of its new series adaptation of God of War.

Jaffe said the photo, which features protagonist Kratos, as played by Ryan Hurst, in the woods with his son, Atreus, played by Callum Vinson, is "so bad in so many ways."

“I’m sure everybody’s trying real hard," Jaffe said, before laughing and saying, "It’s so dumb.”

Jaffe continued, saying that although he does not like the first-look photo of the series, he believes in the talent involved in creating the show.

“But let’s be incredibly clear, OK? Two things can be true. This can be a terrible image, and it is. It is so bad in so many ways," Jaffe said. "And Ron Moore is awesome, who is the showrunner … This guy is a juggernaut of a talented fellow. I have absolutely no doubt it is going to be a good show.”

The God of War creator then went on to say that he does not mind that Hurst does not exactly resemble the video game version of Kratos, but instead, he takes issue with the expression and pose he uses in the photo.

“Kratos in this pose with this expression, not the guy’s face, but this expression, he just looks stupid,” Jaffe said. “If you’re going to reveal, to most people, a brand new character that you hope is going to carry your series, for the first time, and they’ve never really seen this before, and this is the way you introduce them?”

God of War has already received a two-season order from Prime Video.

ABC Audio has reached out to Prime Video for comment.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

