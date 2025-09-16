FULL LIST: Country music tours scheduled for 2025 and 2026

This is our official list of all the country music tours happening in 2025 and 2026.
Check back here anytime to view the latest tour announcements as they are announced.
Tours currently happening
- HARDY’s Jim Bob Tour - ends September 24th
- Jason Aldean’s Full Throttle Tour 2025 - ends October 4th
- Gabby Barrett’s Life I’m Living Tour - ends October 5th
- Thomas Rhett’s 2025 Better in Boots Tour - ends October 9th
- Kane Brown’s The High Road Tour - ends October 10th
- Keith Urban’s High and Alive World Tour - ends October 17th
- Parker McCollum Tour - ends October 17th
- Jordan Davis’ Ain’t Enough Road Tour - ends October 25th
- Cole Swindell’s Happy Hour Sad Tour - ends October 26th
- Phil Vassar’s 25 Years of Paradise Tour - ends October 26th
- Clay Walker’s Drive Me Smooth Tour - ends November 2nd
- Riley Green’s 2025 Dam Country Music Tour - ends November 2nd
- Brett Young’s Back to Basics World Tour - ends November 6th
- Lainey Wilson’s 2025 Whirlwind Tour - ends November 8th
- Eric Church’s Free The Machine Tour - ends November 15th
- Zach Top’s Cold Beer and Country Music Tour - ends November 15th
- Warren Zeiders’ The Relapse Tour - ends November 22nd
- Sam Barber’s North American Tour - ends December 5th
- Stephen Wilson Jr.’s Son of a Dad Tour - ends December 11th
- Larry Fleet’s Hard Work and Holy Water Tour - ends December 12th
Tours scheduled to happen in 2025
- Shaboozey’s Great American Road Show Tour - Starts September 22nd and ends October 16th
- Kip Moore’s Solitary Tracks Fall Tour - Starts October 17th and ends December 20th
- Brad Paisley’s Truck Still Works World tour - Starts November 17th and ends December 20th
- Scotty McCreery and Dustin Lynch’s Two for the Road Tour - Starts November 6th and ends December 6th - Starts November 6th and ends December 6th
- Chris Young’s It Must Be Christmas Tour - Starts November 20th and ends December 20th
- Zac Brown Band’s Love & Fear at Sphere - Residency starts December 5th and ends December 13th
Tours scheduled to happen in 2026
- Blake Shelton’s Live In Las Vegas Residency - Residency starts January 15th and ends January 31st
- Rascal Flatts’ Life Is A Highway Tour - Starts January 15th and ends February 28th
- Bailey Zimmerman’s Different Night Same Rodeo Tour - Starts February 19th and ends June 20th
- Riley Green’s Cowboy As It Gets Tour - Starts April 16th and ends August 22nd
Who do you want to see in concert? Let us know in the comments section below or by leaving an open mic on our smartphone app.