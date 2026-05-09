Free Things To Do In Atlanta May 9-10

Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival
Saturday 10A-5P
Sunday 11A-5P
Chastain Park
Fine art and crafts, a children’s area, and local food and beverage concessions including gourmet food trucks. Local acoustic musicians.
Woodstock Art On The Green
Saturday 9A-6P
Sunday 11A-5P
Elm Street Green
Local artist booths, food trucks and food vendors and live musical acts.
Dunwoody Arts Festival
Saturday 10A-6P
Sunday 10A-5P
Dunwoody Village Parkway
Artisans and vendors, artist market, food court and kidz zone.
Georgia’s Mineral Society Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
Saturday 10A-6P
Sunday 10A-5P
Vendors selling minerals, fossils, jewelry, and related artisan creations.
Sweet Auburn Springfest
Saturday 11A-9P
Sunday 1P-8P
Historic Auburn Ave.
Live entertainment, food vendors and kids area.
Tucker Cruise In
Saturday 10A-1P
Main Street Tucker
Old-fashioned town meet and greet car show. Monthly car show on the second Saturday of every month.
Conyers Concert Series
Saturday 6P-10P
Olde Town Conyers
Food trucks will be on-site. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy music and food under the stars.
Smyrna Blanket Concert Series
Saturday 6:30P-8:30P
Reed House (Smyrna)
Bring a blanket and enjoy the live music.
Peachtree Corners Summer Concert Series
Saturday 7P-9P
Town Green, Peachtree Corners
Bring your lawn chairs, grab dinner or drinks from one of the many nearby Town Center restaurants, and settle in for a night of singing, dancing, and community fun. From classic rock and pop anthems to iconic favorites across the decades, every show is designed to be a feel-good night out for all ages.
Home By Dark Concert Series
Saturday 7:30P-9:30P
Brooke Street Park
Bring a picnic meal and a blanket or lawn chair.
Woodstock Summer Concert Series
Saturday 7:30P-10:00P
Cherokee Amphitheater
Bring your lawn chairs, beach chairs, bag chairs, and camping chairs.
Second Sundays at High Museum
Sunday 12N-5P
High Museum
On the second Sunday of each month, it’s free admission for all visitors and special family-friendly programming! Enjoy art-making activities, performances, and the High’s collection and special exhibitions.