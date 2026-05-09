Free Things To Do In Atlanta May 9-10 Free 99 events in Atlanta!

Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival

Saturday 10A-5P

Sunday 11A-5P

Chastain Park

Fine art and crafts, a children’s area, and local food and beverage concessions including gourmet food trucks. Local acoustic musicians.

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Woodstock Art On The Green

Saturday 9A-6P

Sunday 11A-5P

Elm Street Green

Local artist booths, food trucks and food vendors and live musical acts.

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Dunwoody Arts Festival

Saturday 10A-6P

Sunday 10A-5P

Dunwoody Village Parkway

Artisans and vendors, artist market, food court and kidz zone.

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Georgia’s Mineral Society Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show

Saturday 10A-6P

Sunday 10A-5P

Vendors selling minerals, fossils, jewelry, and related artisan creations.

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Sweet Auburn Springfest

Saturday 11A-9P

Sunday 1P-8P

Historic Auburn Ave.

Live entertainment, food vendors and kids area.

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Tucker Cruise In

Saturday 10A-1P

Main Street Tucker

Old-fashioned town meet and greet car show. Monthly car show on the second Saturday of every month.

Conyers Concert Series

Saturday 6P-10P

Olde Town Conyers

Food trucks will be on-site. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy music and food under the stars.

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Smyrna Blanket Concert Series

Saturday 6:30P-8:30P

Reed House (Smyrna)

Bring a blanket and enjoy the live music.

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Peachtree Corners Summer Concert Series

Saturday 7P-9P

Town Green, Peachtree Corners

Bring your lawn chairs, grab dinner or drinks from one of the many nearby Town Center restaurants, and settle in for a night of singing, dancing, and community fun. From classic rock and pop anthems to iconic favorites across the decades, every show is designed to be a feel-good night out for all ages.

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Home By Dark Concert Series

Saturday 7:30P-9:30P

Brooke Street Park

Bring a picnic meal and a blanket or lawn chair.

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Woodstock Summer Concert Series

Saturday 7:30P-10:00P

Cherokee Amphitheater

Bring your lawn chairs, beach chairs, bag chairs, and camping chairs.

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Second Sundays at High Museum

Sunday 12N-5P

High Museum

On the second Sunday of each month, it’s free admission for all visitors and special family-friendly programming! Enjoy art-making activities, performances, and the High’s collection and special exhibitions.

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