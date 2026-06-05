Free Things To Do In Atlanta June 6-7 Free 99 events in Atlanta!

Suwanee Asian Festival

Saturday 12P-8P

Suwanee Town Center Park

Celebration of culture, community and tradition! Enjoy authentic Asian cuisine, performances, artisan vendors and family friendly activities.

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School’s Out Bash in the Park

Saturday 1P-4P

Church Street Park (Marietta)

Live music, face painting, crafts, yard games and more!

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Atlanta International Night Market

Saturday 2P-10P

Chamblee City Hall

International street food, artisan goods, and cultural performances.

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Cumming City Center Concert Series

Saturday 8P-10P

Cumming City Center

Live music. BYO lawn chairs or blankets.

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Braves Block Party

Saturday 1P-5P

The Battery

Live entertainment, fun for the kids, lots of food right before the Atlanta Braves game!

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Smorgasburg ATL

Saturday 11A-7P

140 Forsyth St SW

Enjoy the city’s best food, drinks, and small businesses in one lively outdoor space!

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Caffeine and Octane Car Show

Sunday 9A-11:30A

Town Center at Cobb

The nations largest monthly all makes, all models car show.

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Music in the Garden

Sunday 2P-4P

Woodlands Garden

Live music performance by local musicians.

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Weekend Wind Down Concert Series

Sunday 7P-9P

Avondale Estates Town Green

Live music and food trucks! Bring a blanket or your chairs.

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Concerts by the Springs

Sunday 7P-9P

Heritage Green in Sandy Springs

Live music! Bring a blanket or your chairs and have a picnic!