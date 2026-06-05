Free Things To Do In Atlanta June 6-7

Suwanee Asian Festival
Saturday 12P-8P
Suwanee Town Center Park
Celebration of culture, community and tradition! Enjoy authentic Asian cuisine, performances, artisan vendors and family friendly activities.
School’s Out Bash in the Park
Saturday 1P-4P
Church Street Park (Marietta)
Live music, face painting, crafts, yard games and more!
Atlanta International Night Market
Saturday 2P-10P
Chamblee City Hall
International street food, artisan goods, and cultural performances.
Cumming City Center Concert Series
Saturday 8P-10P
Cumming City Center
Live music. BYO lawn chairs or blankets.
Braves Block Party
Saturday 1P-5P
The Battery
Live entertainment, fun for the kids, lots of food right before the Atlanta Braves game!
Smorgasburg ATL
Saturday 11A-7P
140 Forsyth St SW
Enjoy the city’s best food, drinks, and small businesses in one lively outdoor space!
Caffeine and Octane Car Show
Sunday 9A-11:30A
Town Center at Cobb
The nations largest monthly all makes, all models car show.
Music in the Garden
Sunday 2P-4P
Woodlands Garden
Live music performance by local musicians.
Weekend Wind Down Concert Series
Sunday 7P-9P
Avondale Estates Town Green
Live music and food trucks! Bring a blanket or your chairs.
Concerts by the Springs
Sunday 7P-9P
Heritage Green in Sandy Springs
Live music! Bring a blanket or your chairs and have a picnic!