Free Things To Do In Atlanta June 20-21

Grayson Concerts in the Park
Saturday 7P-10P
Grayson City Park
Live music! Bring a blanket and your lawn chairs.
Atlanta Beltline Fest
Saturday 10:30A-7P
Sunday 10:30A-7P
Pittsburgh Yards
Music, DJs, food and World Cup matches on the screen!
Juneteenth Cultural Festival
Saturday 10A-7P
Sunday 2P-6P
Marietta Square
Live Music, performances, food, vendors! Lot’s of fun for the entire family!
Cumming City Center Concert Series
Saturday 8P-10P
Cumming City Center
Live music. BYO lawn chairs or blankets.
Braves Block Party
Saturday 12P-4P
The Battery
Live entertainment, fun for the kids, lots of food right before the Atlanta Braves game!
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Smorgasburg ATL
Saturday 11A-7P
140 Forsyth St SW
Enjoy the city’s best food, drinks, and small businesses in one lively outdoor space!
Old Fourth Ward Festival
Saturday 11A-6P
Sunday 11A-5P
Fourth Ward Park
Something for everyone! Food and crafts, kids area, local food and beverage, live music!
Georgia Outdoor Festival and Expo
Saturday 12P-6P
Sunday 12P-6P
Cherokee Veterans Park
Live music, food, vendors, guest speakers, seminars, wildlife/outdoor art show!
City of Stonecrest Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom
Saturday 5P-9P
Southeast Athletic Complex
Live music, food, vendors, fireworks! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets!
Johns Creek Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday 5P-9P
Newtown Park
Live music, food, activities and more!
Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday 5P-10P
Newtown Park
Live music, food, activities and more!
Canton River Rock Concert Series
Saturday 6P-9P
Etowah River Park
Live music, food trucks, ids area and more! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets!
Sundays in the Park Concert Series
Sunday 5:30P-7:30P
Roswell Town Square
Live music! Bring a blanket or your chairs .