Free Things To Do In Atlanta June 20-21 Free 99 events in Atlanta!

Grayson Concerts in the Park

Saturday 7P-10P

Grayson City Park

Live music! Bring a blanket and your lawn chairs.

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Atlanta Beltline Fest

Saturday 10:30A-7P

Sunday 10:30A-7P

Pittsburgh Yards

Music, DJs, food and World Cup matches on the screen!

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Juneteenth Cultural Festival

Saturday 10A-7P

Sunday 2P-6P

Marietta Square

Live Music, performances, food, vendors! Lot’s of fun for the entire family!

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Cumming City Center Concert Series

Saturday 8P-10P

Cumming City Center

Live music. BYO lawn chairs or blankets.

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Braves Block Party

Saturday 12P-4P

The Battery

Live entertainment, fun for the kids, lots of food right before the Atlanta Braves game!

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Smorgasburg ATL

Saturday 11A-7P

140 Forsyth St SW

Enjoy the city’s best food, drinks, and small businesses in one lively outdoor space!

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Old Fourth Ward Festival

Saturday 11A-6P

Sunday 11A-5P

Fourth Ward Park

Something for everyone! Food and crafts, kids area, local food and beverage, live music!

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Georgia Outdoor Festival and Expo

Saturday 12P-6P

Sunday 12P-6P

Cherokee Veterans Park

Live music, food, vendors, guest speakers, seminars, wildlife/outdoor art show!

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City of Stonecrest Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom

Saturday 5P-9P

Southeast Athletic Complex

Live music, food, vendors, fireworks! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets!

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Johns Creek Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday 5P-9P

Newtown Park

Live music, food, activities and more!

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Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday 5P-10P

Newtown Park

Live music, food, activities and more!

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Canton River Rock Concert Series

Saturday 6P-9P

Etowah River Park

Live music, food trucks, ids area and more! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets!

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Sundays in the Park Concert Series

Sunday 5:30P-7:30P

Roswell Town Square

Live music! Bring a blanket or your chairs .