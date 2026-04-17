Free Things To Do In Atlanta April 18-19, 2026 Free 99 events in Atlanta!

Cobb Parks Spring Arts Festival

Saturday 10a-4p

Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center

Food trucks and vendors onsite. Kidz Zone. Artisan marketplace.

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Big Shanty Festival

Saturday 10a-6p

Sunday 12p-5p

Downtown Kennesaw

Live entertainment, food vendors, handmade crafts, specialty goods and dog show.

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2026 Plant Sale & Expo

Saturday 10p-4p

Jim R. Miller Park Equestrian Arena

Pick up plants homegrown by local Master Gardeners. Bird accessories, yard art and a Kids Corner

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Chamblee Arts Fest

Saturday 10a-6p

Sunday 10a-5p

Over 100 artisans and makers on site. KIds Zone. Food trucks, strolling musicians and more.

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Community Day/ Earth Day Festival

Saturday 11a-2p

Legacy Park in Decatur

Explore exhibits, participate in activities. Browse organic and handmade products. Kids crafts. Food available for purchase.

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Earth Day Fest

Saturday 12p-5p

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

Vendors, plant swap, craft station, music, food and more.

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Cumming City Center Concert Series

Saturday 7p-9p

Cumming City Center- Lou Sobh Amphitheater

Free concert series. Bring your blankets

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Atlanta Street Alive

Sunday 2p-6p

Peachtree Street- from Mitchell St. to 17th St.

Atlanta streets are open for you to bike, walk, skate, dance and play.

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East Cobb Park Concert Series

Sunday 3p-5p

East Cobb Park

An afternoon of FREE live music.

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Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Free Concert in the Park

Sunday 7:30p-9p

Piedmont Park

FREE symphonic gems on Oak Hill, food trucks

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