Free Things To Do In Atlanta April 18-19, 2026

Cobb Parks Spring Arts Festival
Saturday 10a-4p
Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center
Food trucks and vendors onsite. Kidz Zone. Artisan marketplace.
Big Shanty Festival
Saturday 10a-6p
Sunday 12p-5p
Downtown Kennesaw
Live entertainment, food vendors, handmade crafts, specialty goods and dog show.
2026 Plant Sale & Expo
Saturday 10p-4p
Jim R. Miller Park Equestrian Arena
Pick up plants homegrown by local Master Gardeners. Bird accessories, yard art and a Kids Corner
Chamblee Arts Fest
Saturday 10a-6p
Sunday 10a-5p
Over 100 artisans and makers on site. KIds Zone. Food trucks, strolling musicians and more.
Community Day/ Earth Day Festival
Saturday 11a-2p
Legacy Park in Decatur
Explore exhibits, participate in activities. Browse organic and handmade products. Kids crafts. Food available for purchase.
Earth Day Fest
Saturday 12p-5p
East Atlanta Village Farmers Market
Vendors, plant swap, craft station, music, food and more.
Cumming City Center Concert Series
Saturday 7p-9p
Cumming City Center- Lou Sobh Amphitheater
Free concert series. Bring your blankets
Atlanta Street Alive
Sunday 2p-6p
Peachtree Street- from Mitchell St. to 17th St.
Atlanta streets are open for you to bike, walk, skate, dance and play.
East Cobb Park Concert Series
Sunday 3p-5p
East Cobb Park
An afternoon of FREE live music.
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Free Concert in the Park
Sunday 7:30p-9p
Piedmont Park
FREE symphonic gems on Oak Hill, food trucks