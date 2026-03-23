The free Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival is this weekend. Here’s the lineup!

It’s my favorite time of year! The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival is this weekend. The FREE festival will take place Saturday, March 28th and Sunday, March 29th.

There will be a 5k, an artists and vendors section, food and drinks, and of course, music!

Here’s the music lineup:

Saturday, March 28

12 PM Hunter Callahan

Hunter Callahan 12:45 PM Shawn Mullins & Angie Aparo

Shawn Mullins & Angie Aparo 1:45 PM Penelope Road

Penelope Road 3 PM Soul Asylum

Soul Asylum 4:30 PM Headliner: The Head and The Heart

Sunday, March 29

12:30 PM Sara Hells

Sara Hells 1:15 PM Nicotine Dolls

Nicotine Dolls 2 PM Avery Anna

Avery Anna 3:15 PM Natasha Bedingfield

Natasha Bedingfield 4:45 PM Headliner: Max McNown

You can find more details here.