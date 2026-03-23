The free Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival is this weekend. Here’s the lineup!

Cherry Blossom Festival in Brookhaven
By Abby Jessen

It’s my favorite time of year! The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival is this weekend. The FREE festival will take place Saturday, March 28th and Sunday, March 29th.

There will be a 5k, an artists and vendors section, food and drinks, and of course, music!

Here’s the music lineup:

Saturday, March 28

  • 12 PM Hunter Callahan
  • 12:45 PM Shawn Mullins & Angie Aparo
  • 1:45 PM Penelope Road
  • 3 PM Soul Asylum
  • 4:30 PM Headliner: The Head and The Heart

Sunday, March 29

  • 12:30 PM Sara Hells
  • 1:15 PM Nicotine Dolls
  • 2 PM Avery Anna
  • 3:15 PM Natasha Bedingfield
  • 4:45 PM Headliner: Max McNown

You can find more details here.

more
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985