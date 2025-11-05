Freddie Freeman out here doing ‘the worm’ like he didn’t break Braves fans’ hearts

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 05: Freddie Freeman holds the Commissioner's Trophy as members of the Atlanta Braves celebrate following their World Series Parade at Truist Park on November 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in six games against the Houston Astros winning their first championship since 1995. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Freddie Freeman decided to turn the Dodgers’ World Series party into a full-on dance floor showdown.

At Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna’s celebration for L.A.’s back-to-back titles, the 36-year-old first baseman hit the floor and yes, busted out the worm.

Mookie posted the moment on TikTok, and honestly, it’s hard to tell who enjoyed it more. Freddie or the crowd losing their minds. Betts summed it up perfectly in his caption: “Last night was all love. Freddie was moving!!”

It would have looked a lot better in a Braves uniform!