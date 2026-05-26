Forget Atlanta’s rain: This Tennessee graduation was a straight-up water park

Forget Atlanta’s rain: This Tennessee graduation was a straight-up water park See Vertical Image (deliormanli/Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

Man, if you thought the nasty, non-stop storms we’ve been having in Atlanta over the past few days were bad, look at what happened to these poor grads up in Tennessee.

A graduation ceremony in Franklin turned into a complete disaster when school officials decided to just power through the outdoor event right in the middle of a torrential downpour. Video from the ceremony is honestly wild. It shows the graduates getting absolutely soaked as they walk across the stage, while their families are just stuck sitting in the stands drowning in the rain.

Chris Centore

Chris Centore

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