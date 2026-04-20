Finish first, party second

If you need a case study for “don’t count your chickens before they hatch,” this is it. Watching a runner celebrate as if the trophy is already on his mantel only to be effortlessly passed by someone who kept their head down is equal parts hilarious and cringe-inducing. Apparently, the finish line is a requirement, not a suggestion.
Man won the Delaware marathon after finishing strong while his opponent was celebrating, thinking he had it in the bag. 👀🏃♂️ pic.twitter.com/eURWcfvn9j— Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) April 19, 2026