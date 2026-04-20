Finish first, party second Watch this runner in The Delaware Marathon go from a sure win to second place in three seconds flat!

SAPPORO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Eliud Kipchoge of Team Kenya, left, competes in the Men's Marathon Final on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 08, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

If you need a case study for “don’t count your chickens before they hatch,” this is it. Watching a runner celebrate as if the trophy is already on his mantel only to be effortlessly passed by someone who kept their head down is equal parts hilarious and cringe-inducing. Apparently, the finish line is a requirement, not a suggestion.