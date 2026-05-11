Find out if your employer spying on you

We’ve all been guilty of doing a little online shopping while on the clock, but now your company might be keeping records on how much of their time and resources you’re wasting. If you use company tech or software, most companies are using “bossware” to keep tabs on employees’ time management and behavior without you ever even knowing! If you want to find out for sure if you’re being watched follow the steps below.

To investigate whether your employer is using “spy” software,

iPhone users can look in their settings by clicking “General,” then “VPN,” then “Device Management,” which will show your employer’s profile should there be software installed.

On a Mac, “Profiles” can be found under “Privacy & Security,” and on a Windows PC, it can be found in the settings under “Accounts,” then “Access Work or School.”

There might also be software downloaded that allows employers to remotely control company devices and access features like the camera or microphone, experts explained.

In Mac settings, users can see what is shared under “Sharing,” found in the “General” section.

In Windows settings, users can navigate to “System” to view sharing permissions.

Another way to check whether employers have control over your devices is to see who owns the administrative account to the technology — if it’s your employer, you may be prompted to enter your login credentials every time you download an app to the device.

Get more details on employer spyware here...