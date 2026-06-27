FIFA World Cup 2026 Free Fun

Spain and Cabo Verde kick off World Cup Games in Atlanta

All eyes are on Atlanta here are some FREE things to do!

FIFA Fan Fest

June 11-July 15

Centennial Olympic Park

FREE outdoor public viewing of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Enjoy music performances and food. Must download a ticket for a specific date.

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Decatur Watch Fest

June 11-July 19

Decatur Square

FREE! Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on giant outdoor screens, enjoy live music, food trucks, giveaways, a new play area for kids, as well as a skill zone.

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FIFA World Cup Watch Parties- The Battery

June 22-July 19

The Plaza Green

Select games are shown on the Plaza Green at The Battery.

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