FIFA World Cup 2026 Free Fun

All eyes are on Atlanta here are some FREE things to do!
FIFA Fan Fest
June 11-July 15
Centennial Olympic Park
FREE outdoor public viewing of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Enjoy music performances and food. Must download a ticket for a specific date.
Decatur Watch Fest
June 11-July 19
Decatur Square
FREE! Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on giant outdoor screens, enjoy live music, food trucks, giveaways, a new play area for kids, as well as a skill zone.
FIFA World Cup Watch Parties- The Battery
June 22-July 19
The Plaza Green
Select games are shown on the Plaza Green at The Battery.