Fan’s “perfect throw” lands handmade vest on Benson Boone, and he wears it on stage

Fan's "perfect throw" lands handmade vest on Benson Boone, and he wears it on stage NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Benson Boone performs onstage during the American Heart World Tour at Madison Square Garden on September 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BB)
By Chris Centore

At a recent Benson Boone concert in Salt Lake City, a fan named Chelsea Porter pulled off a perfect throw, literally. The mom and quilter spent two weeks crafting a custom quilted vest for the singer, documenting the process online. From the crowd she tossed the vest onto the stage, and it landed right in Boone’s hands. He immediately swapped out his own red vest for hers, wore it for half the show, and later jumped off stage to hug her. The moment went viral as a heartwarming mix of fan creativity, luck, and genuine connection. Check out her amazing story!

