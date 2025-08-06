Espresso meets September: Sabrina Carpenter closes Lollapalooza with Earth, Wind & Fire

Espresso meets September: Sabrina Carpenter closes Lollapalooza with Earth, Wind & Fire Sabrina Carpenter is joined by Earth, Wind & Fire while performing at the T-Mobile stage on the last day of Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park, Aug. 3, 2025. (Dominic Di Palermo/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Chicago Tribune/TNS)
By Chris Centore

Sabrina Carpenter was the final headliner at Lollapalooza 2025 and she lit up the T-Mobile Main Stage with buzzy fan-favorite hits like “Manchild” and “Espresso.”

Mid-set, Sabrina dropped a surprise on the crowd by welcoming Chicago’s own legendary funk band Earth, Wind & Fire to perform “Let’s Groove” and “September” together.

It was a deeply personal moment for Carpenter, as she shared the stage with her musical heroes some of whom, she revealed, “raised me on the greatest songs of all time”—ranked among her favorite life memories.

