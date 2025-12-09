Elton John cleans his dirty kitchen decked out in Gucci

Elton John is sharing a hilarious comeback for fans who accused him of having a “dirty” kitchen. The music icon took to Instagram to show his followers just how clean he keeps his home in England. He posted a funny video about how tired he is of hearing his Christmas hit Step into Christmas, but the only thing fans noticed was how dirty his oven was!

The response was insane, so he wanted to prove to everyone he is not a dirty person and made a couple of follow up videos showing him cleaning decked out in one of his signature Gucci tracksuits and pink rubber gloves.

Moral of the story is, make sure your house is clean before you post a video for millions of people to judge!