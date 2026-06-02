'Disney Celebrates America' lineup announced for America's 250th anniversary

ABC News' David Muir will lead 24 hours of coverage to mark America's 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. (ABC News)

Disney is bringing its magic to America's 250th anniversary celebration with a series of special events, including a live concert in Nashville, one-of-a-kind experiences at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort and a two-hour primetime special on ABC.

The company-wide initiative, Disney Celebrates America, will also include a 24-hour multiplatform broadcast led by World News Tonight anchor David Muir that will take viewers across all 50 states beginning Friday, July 3 through Saturday, July 4.

The cross-platform broadcast will span ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, FX, Freeform, ABC News Live, ESPN, and ABC Owned Television Stations and affiliates and will feature anchor Diane Sawyer, Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, Nightline co-anchors Juju Chang and Byron Pitts, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts and Prime and WNT Sunday anchor Linsey Davis.

On Monday, June 29, 20/20 anchor Deborah Roberts and ABC News national correspondent Will Reeve will host a two-hour primetime special, Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness, reporting from Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, respectively.

The special will air from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT across ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, and ABC News Live.

Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World in Florida will also celebrate America's 250th anniversary with the launch of "Soarin’ Across America" at EPCOT and Disney California Adventure Park, patriotic lighting on Spaceship Earth at EPCOT, special performances and decor and limited-time merchandise, food and beverages leading up to July 4.

Disney Parks will continue the celebration with community events and offerings honoring veterans and military families.

In Nashville, Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash will feature live music performances and one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the U.S. set to a live score by the Nashville Symphony.

As part of the celebration of America, National Geographic and ABC News will also, between now and July 4, unveil a new list, “Seven Natural Wonders of America,” highlighting seven awe-inspiring locations across the country.

“As our nation marks its 250th anniversary, ‘Disney Celebrates America’ is our way of honoring this historic milestone by celebrating the people, places, and shared moments that define who we are,” Ken Potrock, president of major events integration for The Walt Disney Co., said in a statement Tuesday.

“Through immersive and creative park experiences and unprecedented broadcast moments, Disney invites everyone to come together and celebrate America in a truly meaningful way by reflecting on where we’ve been and imagining the extraordinary future we can create together.”

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.

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