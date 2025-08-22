Dishes to avoid at restaurants

There’s nothing worse than going out to eat, spending a small fortune, and then getting sick hours later because you made a bad choice! A restaurant owner is revealing the big 3 items you might want to avoid if you want to have a satisfied belly & not an upset one.

Specials - if they are not tied to a clear seasonal ingredient, specials typically include ingredients that the kitchen is trying to get rid of before they go bad. Fish...especially shellfish - if you are nowhere near a coastline or don’t know for sure that the restaurant gets daily deliveries and has spotless storage, you’re playing with fire. Buffets - Chicken dishes are the worst offender here. The buffet-style presentation is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria if the temperatures are not spot on.

Ice also got an honorable mention. If the restaurant’s ice machines are not cleaned out properly and frequently, you’re basically sipping on a chilled petri dish.

Keep these in mind next time you go out to eat & hopefully you’ll steer clear of the food poisoning train!