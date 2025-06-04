Do you know the lore behind the Atlanta Braves Home Depot tools?

You see them every Braves game: a hammer, a drill, a brush, and a bucket racing for the finish line. But did you know that they all have names and backstories?

This season, I am tracking who wins the tool race each game, so expect full stats at the end of the season, but in the meantime, here’s more information on all of the tools!

The tools’ names are B-Rush, Hammerin’ Hank, Phil the Bucket, and Two-Bit the Drill.

While the fan favorite at the Braves games seems to bee Phil (the usual winner), I’m a huge fan of Hank! My husband loves Two-Bit, who usually only wins 1-2 times a season at best.

I HIGHLY recommend taking a few minutes to read their hilarious well-crafted bios.

You can find their full bios here on the MLB website.