Did Nutella just win the product placement game?

As the Artemis II crew made history this week, they weren’t the only ones reaching new heights. While astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen were setting the record for the farthest humans from Earth, peaking at 252,752 miles away, a rogue jar of Nutella stole the spotlight.
During a live broadcast from the Orion capsule, the hazelnut spread was caught drifting through the cabin in zero gravity. The clip immediately went viral, with social media users dubbing it the “greatest free advertisement in history.”