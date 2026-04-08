Did Nutella just win the product placement game?

IN SPACE - APRIL 06: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by NASA, Earthset captured through the Orion spacecraft window at 6:41 p.m. EDT, April 6, 2026, during the Artemis II crew’s flyby of the Moon. A muted blue Earth with bright white clouds sets behind the cratered lunar surface. The dark portion of Earth is experiencing nighttime. On Earth’s day side, swirling clouds are visible over the Australia and Oceania region. In the foreground, Ohm crater has terraced edges and a flat floor interrupted by central peaks. Central peaks form in complex craters when the lunar surface, liquefied on impact, splashes upwards during the crater’s formation. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

As the Artemis II crew made history this week, they weren’t the only ones reaching new heights. While astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen were setting the record for the farthest humans from Earth, peaking at 252,752 miles away, a rogue jar of Nutella stole the spotlight.

During a live broadcast from the Orion capsule, the hazelnut spread was caught drifting through the cabin in zero gravity. The clip immediately went viral, with social media users dubbing it the “greatest free advertisement in history.”