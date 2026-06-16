Dial 1-844-DADS-RULE: The new hotline every father needs to hear

A new consumer insights survey by Carter’s reveals that 74% of dads admit to doubting themselves as a parent, while 84% feel the pressure to seem like they have it all together. Since 65% of fathers stated that “words of affirmation” are what they want most for Father’s Day. Carter’s is launching “Dadfirmations”, a first-of-its-kind national hotline designed to give dads a much-needed confidence boost through heartfelt messages from their kids.

From June 16 to June 21, kids can dial 1-844-DADS-RULE to record a short message sharing why their dad is special and celebrating the everyday moments that make him great. Then, on Father’s Day (June 21), dads nationwide can call the exact same number to listen to a rotating collection of these uplifting, real reminders that they are doing a fantastic job. Families can also record their messages in person at select Atlanta Carter’s retail stores including the Perimeter Village, Buckhead Landing, Akers Mill Square, and The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.