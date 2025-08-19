Delulu, tradwife added to Cambridge Dictionary

FILE PHOTO: Leading dictionaries have selected their words of the year.

Over 6,000 words have been added to the Cambridge Dictionary for 2025.

Many of the new words are slang and come from online culture.

“Internet culture is changing the English language, and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the dictionary,” lexical program manager Colin McIntosh told the BBC.

Here are some of this year’s entries:

Skibidi: A word that can have different meanings such as ‘cool’ or ‘bad’, or can be used with no real meaning as a joke

Tradwife: A married woman, especially one who posts on social media, who stays at home doing cooking, cleaning, etc. and has children that she takes care of. Tradwife is short for traditional wife.

Delulu: Believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to.

Broligarchy: A small group of men, especially men owning or involved in a technology business, who are extremely rich and powerful, and who have or want political influence. The word is a mixture of bro and oligarchy.

Work spouse: A person with whom someone has a close, but not romantic, relationship at work, in which the two people help and trust each other in the same way that a married couple does.

Mouse jiggler: A device or piece of software used to make it seem as though a computer mouse is moving so that it seems as though you are working when you are not.