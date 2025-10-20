Cup Noodles says “Hold My Gravy” with new Turkey Dinner and Pumpkin Pie flavors

Cup Noodles is once again proving there’s no flavor too wild for instant ramen fans. The brand just unveiled two new limited-edition flavors that bring Thanksgiving straight to your microwave: Turkey Dinner and Pumpkin Pie Ramen.
The Turkey Dinner version promises the full holiday spread in one cup, with notes of roasted turkey, gravy, and even stuffing. And for dessert? The Pumpkin Pie flavor mixes sweet pumpkin spice with creamy noodles for a bizarrely comforting twist.
Cup Noodles says both flavors are meant to be fun and nostalgic, perfect for people who don’t feel like cooking a full Thanksgiving meal or just want to see if dessert ramen actually works.