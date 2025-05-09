Cool Atlanta Casting Calls

Lots of cool stuff is filming in Atlanta these days. We’ve got 3 great projects currently looking for extras.

First up is DTF ST. LOUIS. It’s an HBO Limited series featuring Jason Bateman and David Harbour. They are looking for men and women to portray walkers, joggers, people with dogs, teens with scooters and bike riders with their own bikes. This will film May 17th in Midtown Atlanta and you’ll take home $182 with a bump for your bike. To submit send at least 3 pics (include a dated photo and full body) include age, height, weight and all contact info to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com. Use the subject line PEACEFUL PARK or CYCOPATH if you are going out for the bike riding role.

Next is the Madden biopic starring Nicolas Cage. They are looking for men and women to be fans at a tailgate. Must be over the age of 18. They are looking for great character faces that tell a story all on their own. Filming May 16th in Downtown. You will have to have a fitting on May 12th or 13th and you’ll get an extra $50 for the fitting. To submit e-mail Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com. Send at least 3 pics (include a dated photo and full body) include age, height, weight and all contact info. Be sure to use the subject line TAILGATE FAN

Finally, Tyler Perry is working on something new and is looking for racially ambiguous men and women. Must be 30 or older.

Reach out to our celebrity insider A-Wood for those details! You can follow her on Facebook-AWood Radio, Instagram-AWood Radio, and Twitter/X-AWood Radio for more casting calls in the Atlanta area.