Cobb County woman beats the Freeze at the Braves game

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 24: Fox Sports Southeast and former Atlanta Brave Paul Byrd races The Freeze in between innings of an MLB game between The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park on September 24, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Philadelphia Phillies won the game 2-0. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

You know it’s not the Braves’ year when even the Freeze can’t win! This weekend, a Cobb County woman absolutely destroyed the Freeze in a race in the “Beat the Freeze” feature they do at Atlanta Braves home games.

She of course got a head start like all participants, but this was an absolutely amazing showing!

The woman ran track in high school and currently works for the Cobb County Police Department. Her race was so good that it made the television broadcast.

Watch: