Cobb County woman beats the Freeze at the Braves game

You know it’s not the Braves’ year when even the Freeze can’t win! This weekend, a Cobb County woman absolutely destroyed the Freeze in a race in the “Beat the Freeze” feature they do at Atlanta Braves home games.
She of course got a head start like all participants, but this was an absolutely amazing showing!
The woman ran track in high school and currently works for the Cobb County Police Department. Her race was so good that it made the television broadcast.
Watch:
The Freeze got smoked by a woman in Atlanta today, she ran track in HS and works for the Cobb County PD pic.twitter.com/YFggTYP6T7— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) June 29, 2025