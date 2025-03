LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Chet Hanks attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Masters of the Air" at Regency Village Theatre on January 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Chet Hanks dropped a music video for the song “You Better Run” which is the latest single from Something Out West, a country music duo featuring Chet Hanks and his friend Drew Arthur.

Who better to be featured in the video? His father Tom Hanks! We get some wild recreations of scenes from the movie Forest Gump and the song is not too bad either.