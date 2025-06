PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 12: CeeLo Green performs onstage during Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation )

Benjamin E. Mays High School, known by locals as “Mays High School,” has produced many notable graduates including Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens, NFL players Tyrell Adams and Natrez Patrick, and singer Rozonda Thomas of TLC.

Now, Grammy winner CeeLo Green can add “Mays High School graduate” to his resume. The Atlanta Board of Education awarded him an honorary high school diploma this year!