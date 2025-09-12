Car goes airborne as 70-year-old driver launches over six lanes of highway and walks away

A 70-year-old driver in Bay Shore turned a routine ride into something out of an action movie when his Honda went airborne across six lanes of Sunrise Highway. The car launched off an embankment, soared over traffic, and crash-landed in the trees on the opposite side. Miraculously, no one else was hurt, and the driver walked away with only minor injuries. Reports say the driver suffered a seizure before the accident, thank goodness everyone is going to be ok.
A driver's dashcam captured the wild moment a vehicle went flying over several lanes of traffic on the Sunrise Highway, one of the busiest freeways on Long Island.— ABC News (@ABC) September 9, 2025
The driver of the airborne vehicle had reportedly suffered a seizure before losing control. https://t.co/6rDFf2QlBt pic.twitter.com/FAVb4KX1hu