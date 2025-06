LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Students throw their caps in the air ahead of their graduation ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on July 15, 2014 in London, England. Students of the London College of Fashion, Management and Science and Media and Communication attended their graduation ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall today. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

There’s no better way to wrap up your High School education than by being offered a job as you cross the stage at graduation. Which is exactly what happened to Miguel Rodriguez Bermudez who during his Arts High School graduation in Newark, NJ was surprised with a teaching contract to return to Newark Public Schools after college.