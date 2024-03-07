Burger King Has a Week of Free Breakfast Foods in Honor of Daylight Saving Time

By Sabrina Weiss

Burger King has a full week of free food starting on Sunday, March 10 for rewards members

The deals are celebrating daylight saving time, which brings an extra hour of sunshine but means one less hour of sleep on Sunday

Each day will offer a different breakfast food (like a croissant sandwich or hash browns) except for Thursday which will be a free sundae pie to celebrate Pi Day (3/14)

You might be losing an hour of sleep on Sunday, but Burger King fans are gaining a lot of food deals.

The fast-food spot is giving customers a full week of breakfast freebies starting on Sunday in honor of daylight-saving time. Each day of the week brings a different food or drink steal for rewards members.

On Sunday, March 10, guests can score a free croissan’wich. All customers have to do is make a purchase of at least $1 to get the breakfast sandwich, which combines a sausage patty, bacon or ham with eggs and American cheese on a croissant.

On Monday, customers can score five French toast sticks for free and on Tuesday they can get a free bottle of Simply orange juice. Both offers are only available with a $1 purchase.

For a midweek pick-me-up, fans can grab a large order of hash browns for free with a $1 purchase.

On Thursday, March 14, the burger joint is mixing it up from breakfast deals but for a very good reason. Customers can get a free Hershey’s sundae pie with a purchase of at least $3.14 to celebrate Pi Day (3/14).

Friday has a coffee deal for anyone who needs a caffeine boost. With a $1 purchase, customers can grab a free large vanilla iced coffee.

Saturday is the last day of breakfast deals at Burger King. On March 16, a purchase of $1 or more guarantees a free sausage biscuit.

Dairy Queen has its own timely menu items this month. The ice cream chain announced the return of their classic St. Patrick’s Day treats: the Under the Rainbow Shake and the Mint Brownie Blizzard.

Known for its vibrant colors, the Under the Rainbow Shake is made of strawberry flavor and rainbow sprinkles blended with soft serve vanilla ice cream. To round out the cheery dessert, the shake is topped with whipped cream and a shower of rainbow sprinkles.

The Mint Brownie Blizzard is another fan-favorite St. Patrick’s Day treat from DQ. It consists of chocolate brownie pieces, chocolate chunks and mint blended with vanilla soft serve.